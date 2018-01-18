Brother of murdered Air Force major relieved accused killer is in US



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Paul Hoerig says he’s relieved to now see his brother’s accused killer in Trumbull County Jail and about to stand before a judge.

Prosecutors say Claudia Hoerig, 53, murdered her husband, Karl, then took off to her native country of Brazil. It’s been ten years and ten months since the crime, and investigators have been fighting to bring Claudia back on U.S. soil ever since.

U.S. Marshals brought Claudia back to the U.S. on a private flight. She touched down at the Akron Canton Airport around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Paul got the news he’s been waiting so long for.

“I was shocked, surprised, very happy and relieved all at the same time,” he said.

He had no idea it was going to happen.

“I don’t remember exactly what I said to [Trumbull County Prosecutor] Dennis Watkins when he called. I know I said ‘wow’ a couple times,” Paul said.

The U.S. Marshals sent pictures of Claudia’s arrival in Ohio. They picked her up on a chartered flight, taking her directly from Brazil to Akron before being booked into the county jail.

“We knew about it within…the last week but until those wheels were up, we didn’t know for sure she was coming back,” said Peter Elliott, with the U.S. Marshals.

After over a decade of justice not being served, Paul says this feels good.

“It’s been 11 years of fighting and now I don’t have to do that anymore, so it’s a big relief.”

Paul and his family will be in court on Friday for Claudia’s arraignment on an aggravated murder charge.

Thursday afternoon, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins filed a motion to deny bail or set it at $10 million cash or surety without a 10 percent provision.

