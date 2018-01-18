Catherine “Katina” Kondolios Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Catherine “Katina” Kondolios, 78, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born January 14, 1940, in Themina, Greece the daughter of the late Nick and Eugenia Maligas. She came to Warren in 1950.

Catherine was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, the Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope, United Sons of Fourni and the Chian Society.

She loved music, dancing, and enjoyed family celebrations.

She is survived by her two children, Peter J. Kondolios and Evelyn (Gus) Killias both of Howland; her granddaughter, Chrysafina Killias who was much loved and adored; two brothers, George (Filio) Maligas of Warren and Manuel (Lee) Maligas of Houston, Texas; a sister-in-law, Kalliope Kondolios of Warren; a brother-in-law, Mike Loulis of Newton Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John P. Kondolios whom she married April 20, 1958 and passed away January 17, 2014 and two sisters, Irene Loulis and Daphne Grose.

Family and friends may call Sunday, January 21 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, January 22 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Service will be Monday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Kondolios family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.