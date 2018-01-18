Check your tires as the cold weather slowly warms

See the video above for your weekend forecast and check your tire pressure.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20’s will feel colder due to the winds. Nice weather and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Back into the middle 30’s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warmer with dry weather Saturday and then a chance for showers Sunday. Highs in the 40’s!

Your hour-by-hour weather here

