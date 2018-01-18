City says snow-covered roads will be addressed soon in Youngstown

Many people called the city of Youngstown and WKBN 27 First News to complain about all the snow that is still lingering on the many roads

 The City of Youngstown answered complaints Thursday about snow plowing on side streets.


Our cameras caught up with Youngstown Public Works Director Charles Shasho at a city meeting. He said the combination of snow, ice and bitter cold made it difficult for the plows and salt treatments to work properly.

“As the weather warms up, the salt will build up and will get a chance to work. We will get that material off of the road,” Shasho said.

Shasho says the city should have all of the roads cleared in the next day or so.

