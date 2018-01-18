Columbus, Pittsburgh among Amazon’s finalist cities for headquarters

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people

By Published:
A package from Amazon Prime moves on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio. It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as potential sites.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber pitched a site in Howland to Amazon for consideration earlier this year, but it didn’t qualify. 

