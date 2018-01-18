Congressman expects Youngstown businessman to be released from jail soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Thanks to new progress in his case, the Youngstown businessman arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday morning could get out of jail as early as Thursday night, according to Congressman Tim Ryan.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ryan announced that the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security voted to request a Department of Homeland Security report on Al Adi’s immigration case.

This means DHS will research Adi’s case and eventually recommend whether he should be allowed to stay in the United States.

Ryan said Thursday night’s vote was a preliminary and necessary step for the subcommittee to consider House Resolution 1237, a private immigration bill that would grant Adi legal permanent residence. Ryan is sponsoring the bill.

The subcommittee will use the DHS report to decide whether to proceed with a vote on Ryan’s legislation.

Since the subcommittee voted to ask DHS to look into his case, Ryan expected Adi would be released from jail either Thursday night or sometime Friday.

He said the vote should give Adi a six-month stay in the United States until the DHS reports its findings and the subcommittee votes on whether to grant Adi permanent residence.

