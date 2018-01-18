Craig Beach police chief federally indicted on child porn charges

Related Coverage Investigators: Craig Beach police chief had nude photos of teen

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – The Craig Beach Village police chief has been federally indicted on child pornography charges.

Andrew M. Soloman, 36, was indicted on two counts of receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Soloman is accused of having nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl. Investigators said he also admitted to sending “fake pictures” of male genitalia that he found on the internet, according to court documents.

The court records said the chief was using his police department’s email address to communicate with the girl.

According to prosecutors, the photos were found on Soloman’s phone.

Soloman met the girl when responding to her home for calls about harassment and a juvenile runaway. During their interactions, the victim sat in Soloman’s cruiser for several hours and talked. He provided her with his work email address, according to court documents.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Sullivan following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Austintown Police Department.