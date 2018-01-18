Florida high-speed train kills bicyclist, 4th death so far

A fourth person has died in Florida after being struck by a new high-speed train in Florida.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A fourth person has died in Florida after being struck by a new high-speed train.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email that the train struck 51-year-old bicyclist Jeffrey D. King on Wednesday as he pedaled around the gates, which were down, in an attempt to beat the oncoming train.

Last week, as the new Brightline train was offering preview runs before its debut, it struck and killed a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the tracks. Witnesses told police she tried to make it across after the guard rails were down.

The train currently runs between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach but will expand to Miami and Orlando.

A woman was struck in July in Boca Raton in an apparent suicide, and another woman was hit in Deerfield Beach.

