Irene M. Skerkavich Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Irene M. Skerkavich, 96, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away early Thursday morning, January 18, 2018, at Assumption Village following a long and fulfilling life.

Irene was born March 31, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Popovics Francosky and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a homemaker who devoted her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Skerkavich was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

Her husband of 60 years, Ralph Skerkavich, whom she married April 15, 1950, passed away February 10, 2011.

Irene leaves her son, Raymond (Karen) Skerkavich of Canfield; two daughters, Loretta (Lyle) Frazer of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and Rose Mary (Robert) Wakefield of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Rhonda (Terry) Cline, Michelle (Eric) Alleman, Lisa Skerkavich (Jamie Campbell), Thomas (Andrea) Wakefield, Daniel Wakefield, Sarah (Jonathan) Jenyk, Matthew Lilly and Joseph (Alison) Lilly; 11 great-grandchildren, Mandy, Melody, Aidan, Daniel, Marianne, Christian, Sophia, Stella, Meredith, Coraline and Elena, with a twelfth great-grandchild on the way and a great-great-granddaughter, Lillian.

Besides her husband, Irene was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Daniel Francosky and by two sisters, Mary Erb and Helen Suhre.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Monday, January 22, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Irene will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Irene’s family sends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff in the Special Care Unit at Assumption Village, for the kindness shown and care provided to Irene and her family during her final days.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to the Activity Fund at Assumption Village, 9800 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences on-line to Irene’s family.