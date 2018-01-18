Jeannette R. Farley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jeannette R. Farley, 98, of Warren, died Thursday afternoon, January 18, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born November 10, 1919 in Edinburg, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Russo Fire.

She was a longtime Howland resident.

Jeannette was a 1938 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She worked at Packard Electric for eight years but was a dedicated homemaker all of her married life. She was a well known “Avon Lady” in the area for over 50 years “retiring” in 2014.

Jeannette was a member of Howland Community Church.

She was an avid card player and loved spending time with her family and loved hosting gatherings at her home for family and friends. She had been a member of SCOPE and the Ladies of the Moose.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim A. (David) Farley-Best of Youngstown; two grandsons, Robert C. Farley of Youngstown and Kyle W.D. Farley of Warren; one niece, Rosemary Marino-Horvath and several nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.

Her husband of 47 years, Hubert Kyle Farley whom she married September 11, 1943 preceded her in death. Two sons, Robert “Bobbie” Farley and Douglas K. Farley; four sisters, Margaret and Anna Fire, Ida Marino and Rosemarie Whalen and two brothers, Charles and Edward Fire have also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Howland Community Church.

The family will greet family and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 22 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Entombment will be in the Pineview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Warren.