Lisbon’s Steel Trolley Diner closed due to numerous health violations

The county's environmental director said her staff has been here at least once a month since April

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The historic Steel Trolley Diner in Lisbon is closed due to numerous health code violations.

Inspectors found more than two dozen violations — many of them repeat offenses — during their inspection on Wednesday.

The county’s environmental director said her staff has been here at least once a month since April. They met with owners to discuss the reoccurring problems.

For more than 65 years, the diner has been a Columbiana County landmark.

The diner can’t reopen until the issues are fixed.

Check back here for updates on this developing story, or tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for a closer look at the report issued Wednesday, as well as the violations. 

