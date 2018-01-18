Mahoning County indictments: January 18, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 18, 2018:

Brandon Jones: Two counts of burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of criminal damaging or endangering and intimidation of a witness

Rickey Krell: Assault, obstructing official business and domestic violence

Treveonn Edwards: Aggravated possession of drugs

Billy McGeorge: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Shane Robinson: Possession of cocaine

Trivonne Scott: Robbery and obstructing official business

Brian C. Bleggi: Possession of cocaine

Xzavius A. Johnson: Possession of cocaine

Douglas M. Senty: Breaking and entering and aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher L. Poe: Escape

Sophia Grant: Two counts of identity fraud and one count of tampering with records

Eboni Banks, Raymond K. Butler, Jr., and Burton McGee: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card and tampering with evidence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.