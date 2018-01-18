Mary Jo Trimacco Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Mary Jo Trimacco, 66, who died Thursday morning, January 18 at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

Mary Jo was born in Youngstown on January 19, 1951, a daughter of Joseph and Daisy Sole Trimacco.

She worked as a registered nurse for 37 years, first at Warren General Hospital and then at CCA, prior to retiring.

Mary Jo enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going out to eat and try new places with friends and family. She loved to cook, read and hike.

Mary Jo leaves her daughter, Morgan K. Trimacco; a brother, Gene (Marsha) Trimacco of McDonald; three grandchildren, Jalen, Alyse and Dominic; two nieces, Jaclyn (Curtis) Kuntz of McDonald and Courtney Trimacco of Cleveland and her best friend and “Sister of her Heart”, Trudy (Chris) Haider.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and a host of family and friends.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 23, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 22 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.