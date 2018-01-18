Niles police: Women tried to get cough syrup with forged prescriptions

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested two women who they said were trying to get codeine cough syrup with forged prescriptions.

Sunday afternoon, police were called to the Giant Eagle on Vienna Avenue in Niles. Employees at the pharmacy reported that a woman tried to fill a forged prescription, and she matched the description of a suspect who tried to do the same thing at the Giant Eagle in Liberty.

Police said employees suspected that the activity was part of a multi-state operation.

Alexandrea Delgado, 21, of Hammond, Indiana, was arrested when she tried to pick up the cough syrup and an antibiotic.

Police then stopped a suspicious vehicle that left the parking lot as Delgado was being arrested, according to a police report.

Police said the driver, 23-year-old Betty Woodlock, of Chicago, Illinois, tried to hide a bag of marijuana in her pants. Police observed that an open bottle of cough syrup was also on the floor of the vehicle, according to the report.

Police said the same forged prescriptions were found in the vehicle, along with a handwritten note containing the names and addresses of local pharmacies.

Woodlock told police that she was hired as a driver by Delgado. She said she tried hiding the evidence because she was scared, according to a police report.

Delgado was charged with deception to obtain dangerous drugs, while Woodlock was charged with deception to obtain dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.

Both women are scheduled to appear in Niles Municipal Court on the charges on January 24.