Trump touts tax reform, PA lawmaker during Pittsburgh-area stop

President Donald Trump is promising to return to Pennsylvania to campaign for a state lawmaker

 President Donald Trump is speaking at H&K Equipment in Coraopolis, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is promising to return to Pennsylvania to campaign for a state lawmaker who’s vying to keep a U.S. House seat in the Republican column.

Trump says the candidate, Rick Saccone, is a “great guy” and a “special person.”

Says Trump: “I’ll be back for Rick.” He promised to fill a stadium for Saccone, which suggests Trump may return for a campaign rally.

Saccone is running for the seat that opened up when the incumbent, GOP Rep. Tim Murphy, resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair.

Saccone faces Democrat Conor Lamb, a former Marine, in the March 13th special election.

Trump discussed that and touted his tax reform during a visit to H&K Equipment Co. in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

