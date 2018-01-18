Reserve tops Lady Tigers; improve to 12-4

Reserve will play at Waterloo on Monday.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Alexis Hughes and Laura Sigworth combined for 34 points as Western Reserve topped Springfield, 59-50. Hughes led all scorers with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Sigworth finished with 16 points and 8 boards. Alyssa Serensky added 11 of her own.

After suffering back-to-back losses at the end of the December, Western Reserve has posted a 5-2 mark since Christmas.

Springfield has now lost four of their last five to drop to 4-8 overall. Makenzy Capouellez led the Tigers with 15. Marlie Applegarth (13), Mariah Johnson (12) and Haley LaMorticella (10) all closed out the contest with double figures.

The Tigers return to action on Monday when they host Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils (12-4) will play at Waterloo on Monday.

