Richard Boyle, Jr. Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Richard Boyle, Jr., age 66, died at 4:52 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 15, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Richard, Sr. and Bonnie (Denas) Boyle.

Richard was a graduate of United Local High School.

He was last employed as a department manager at Butech-Bliss for ten years and previously worked as a dye maker at Sekley’s for 20 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving in the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Boyle, whom he married December 26, 1979; two sons, Rick (Meredith) Boyle III of Graham, North Carolina and Lincoln (Emily) Boyle of Perrysburg, Ohio; two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Jones of Marysville, Ohio and Lorrie (Andrew) Zerkle of Alliance, Ohio; a sister, Rashelle (Jim) Swords of Evans, Georgia; a brother, Robert (Leona) Boyle of Beloit, Ohio; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.