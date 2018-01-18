S.C. police say officer shot, killed in ambush

YORK, S.C. (WSPA) – The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that Detective Michael Doty died Wednesday following a shooting on early Tuesday morning.

Doty had been with the department for over 11 years. He began his employment there on May 22, 2006.

Doty was shot, along with two other York County deputies and a York police officer.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson says York County Sergeant Randy Clinton is awaiting surgery while York County Sergeant Buddy Brown and York Police Sergeant Kyle Cummings are recovering.

Tolson says the officers were ambushed by 47-year-old Christian McCall on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements for Doty will be made in the coming days, according to the sheriff’s office.