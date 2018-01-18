S.C. police say officer shot, killed in ambush

Police say the officers were ambushed during a domestic call

By Published:
The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that Detective Michael Doty died Wednesday following a shooting on early Tuesday morning.

YORK, S.C. (WSPA) –  The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that Detective Michael Doty died Wednesday following a shooting on early Tuesday morning.

Doty had been with the department for over 11 years. He began his employment there on May 22, 2006.

Doty was shot, along with two other York County deputies and a York police officer.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson says York County Sergeant Randy Clinton is awaiting surgery while York County Sergeant Buddy Brown and York Police Sergeant Kyle Cummings are recovering.

Tolson says the officers were ambushed by 47-year-old Christian McCall on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements for Doty will be made in the coming days, according to the sheriff’s office.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s