Top ranked West Branch squares off with rival Salem on Saturday

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 1:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Salem (10-3) at #1 West Branch (12-0)

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 18, 2017 – West Branch, 55-32

Jan. 28, 2017 – West Branch, 52-27

Dec. 17, 2016 – West Branch, 57-31

Jan. 23, 2016 – West Branch, 38-33

Dec. 16, 2015 – West Branch, 42-37

Last Meeting

The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 26-12 lead at intermission and never looked back as West Branch rolled to a 55-32 win over Salem. Kayla Hovorka led the Warriors with 14 points (6 rebounds, 4 assists) as Hannah Ridgeway added 11 for the victors. Casey Johnson and Allee Davidson-Chuck had 11 and 9 points respectively for the Quakers.

Team Profiles

Salem

Scoring Offense: 51.1

Scoring Defense: 39.8

…The Lady Quakers are 5-2 away from home this season. Through their first eight games of the season, Salem averaged 55.4 points per game including 5 contests which saw the team score 59 points or more. Over their last five games, the Quakers have been held to an average of 44.2 points. Kyla Jamison has scored an average of 9.3 points and hauled down 9.7 caroms over her last three outings. Salem is coming off a 42-20 win over Alliance which saw Jamison (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Ellie Davidson (10 points, 10 rebounds) each snare a double-double. The Quakers outrebounded the Aviators by a count of 40-23.

West Branch

Scoring Offense: 58.1

Scoring Defense: 31.3

…The girls of West Branch opened the AP poll on January 9 as the #1 ranked team in Division II. Since that ranking came out, the Warriors have defeated their two opponents (Canton South & Minerva) by a combined score of 128-63. The Warriors have now won 12 games or more in 24 straight years. West Branch has allowed just one opponent this season to score 50 points or more. That came on December 4 at Marlington, when the Lady Warriors cruised to a 65-50 win. Natalie Zuchowski has averaged12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while Kayla Hovorka has also scored an average of 12.1 points and snagging 6.3 boards. The team also features four other players who are averaging 5-points or better: Peyton Alazaus (6.4), Sarah Tennefoss (5.9), Shannon Wolfe (5.4), and Grace Heath (5.2).

Northeastern Buckeye Conference Standings

West Branch – 9-0 (12-0)

Salem – 6-2 (10-3)

Carrollton – 5-2 (10-4)

Marlington – 5-3 (9-4)

Louisville – 3-5 (3-10)

Canton South – 3-6 (7-7)

Minerva – 2-7 (3-11)

Alliance – 0-8 (1-12)

Upcoming Schedule

Salem

Jan. 24 – South Range

Jan. 27 – Louisville

Jan. 31 – Minerva

West Branch

Jan. 22 – Fitch

Jan. 27 – at Carrollton

Jan. 29 – at Garrettsville Garfield