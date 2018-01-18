UIC pulls away from YSU Men; Penguins drop fourth straight

The Penguins drop to 5-15 overall and 3-4 in Horizon League action.

By Published:
YSU placed five players in double-figures but it wasn't enough as the Penguins fell to UIC 92-78 Thursday night at Beeghly Center. 


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU placed five players in double-figures but it wasn’t enough as the Penguins fell to UIC 92-78 Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

YSU has now lost four straight games overall.

Braun Hartfield notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Haygood added 13 points, while Naz Bohannon added 12. Garrett Convington tallied 11, while Cameron Morse chipped in with 10.

The Flames were led by Marcus Ottey’s 29 points. UIC improves to 9-11 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

YSU drops to 5-15 overall and 3-4 in Horizon League action. The Penguins host IUPUI Saturday at 7PM.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s