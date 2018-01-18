US Marshal shot, killed while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

Authorities say the shooter was killed by return fire

By Published: Updated:
Law enforcement personnel stand near the scene of a shooting Thursday Jan. 18, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa.
Law enforcement personnel stand near the scene of a shooting Thursday Jan. 18, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa. The mayor of Harrisburg says a U.S. marshal is dead after being shot while serving an arrest warrant in the city. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says two other officers were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say that a man who fatally shot a U.S. marshal serving a warrant in Pennsylvania’s capital city was killed by return fire.

U.S. Attorney David Freed revealed the details about the fatal Thursday morning encounter in Harrisburg. He didn’t identify the dead suspect.

The slain Marshal was 45-year-old Christopher David Hill, an 11-year veteran of the agency. He died at a hospital in Harrisburg.

Authorities say Hill was part of a team of officers serving a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats. Freed says the man in the home opened fire after the fugitive, Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, was handcuffed.

Authorities say a York City police officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The service says Hill is an Army veteran who is survived by his wife and two children.
The incident is near where police shot and killed an Egyptian immigrant on Dec. 22 after he wounded a state trooper and shot at another officer near the Capitol. That man is believed to have acted alone.

