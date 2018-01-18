Warren crime activity: Woman says man stole keys from running car’s ignition

Thursday, January 11

12:39 p.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, a woman said two other women came to her apartment building and managed to force their way into the apartment she was in by kicking down the door. When she said she was calling police, the two women ran away, according to a report.

Friday, January 12

6:18 a.m. – 1400 block of Union St. SW, reported burglary. The victim said someone took two TVs, a DVD player and a VCR from his house. The victim also told police a woman who had been staying with him took his car for the day without his permission.

12:14 p.m. – 100 block of Genesee Ave. NE, reported home burglary. A man told police that someone came into his house earlier that morning while he wasn’t home and his wife was sleeping in the bedroom. According to a police report, his wife never woke up while someone stole credit cards and cash from her purse, along with some electronics and a safe.

1:25 p.m. – Fourth Street SW and Valley Street SW, Mary Boykin, 22, of Youngstown, and Kourtney Jordan, 26, both arrested during a traffic stop for warrants for aggravated burglary charges. Police said they forced themselves into a woman’s apartment the day before. Jordan also had a warrant for a menacing charge.

Saturday, January 13

5:35 p.m. – 1900 block of Deerfield Ave. SW, a woman said her car was running in her driveway when a man took her keys from the ignition. She got into a fist fight with him to get the keys back, police said. While she was calling 911, the woman said he grabbed her phone from her hand and ran away.

Sunday, January 14

12:40 p.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, Luther Nicholas, 28, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and carrying concealed weapons. Officers patrolling the Hampshire House Apartments saw Nicholas get out of an unfamiliar van. According to a report, Nicholas couldn’t give officers an ID. Police said they found a gun and clip on him and another gun in the van. He told police he was carrying the weapons for his “protection out here,” the report states.

2:41 p.m. – 3200 block of Elm Hill Dr., James Thomas, 30, of Canfield, found with a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Thomas overdosed and was treated by EMTs. They found pills, a metal spoon and a syringe where he overdosed, according to a report. He will be taken to jail after treatment at a hospital.

11:49 p.m. – 1800 block of Victoria St. SW, Deran Ogletree, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with weapons under disability and assault. Officers said a woman and her boyfriend, Ogletree, got into an argument. She said he and his father attacked her. According to a report, Ogletree pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her, but she was able to get it from him and fire a couple rounds at him. Ogletree was arrested the next day during a traffic stop. He told them the woman assaulted him.

Monday, January 15

8 p.m. – 1200 block of Dodge St. NW, robbery. An 84-year-old woman said she was about to pay the man who shovels her driveway when he held a knife to her, demanding all of her money. She said she didn’t have any more than the $20 she was going to give him, so he ran away with nothing, police said.

9:30 p.m. – Milton Street SE and Central Parkway SE, Ethan Wright, 21, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and possession of marijuana; James Foster, 21, arrested and charged with weapons under disability; Azhiek Bennett, 21, arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police said they pulled over the car that the three men were in and smelled marijuana. Officers said they found a gun in Wright’s waistband and marijuana in his pocket. Police found another gun in the car, according to a report.

10 p.m. – 900 block of Homewood Ave. SE, aggravated home burglary. A man said two men with guns were trying to get into his house, so he ran to a nearby store. Another witness said she thought barking dogs scared the men away.

Tuesday, January 16

6:15 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., police responded to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for a stabbing victim. The victim told officers he was walking out of a gas station when an unknown person ran by and stabbed him. He was not seriously injured.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

