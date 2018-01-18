Warren man sentenced for raping young girl

Richard Robson was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison on rape charges.

Richard Robson appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of rape.

According to the court, as part of his sentence, he will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender if he is released from prison.

Robson was arrested last year after police said he forced a girl under 13 to engage in sexual contact multiple times beginning in September 2016. Police said a family member of Robson reported the assault after he noticed Robson tried to have the victim go to the bathroom with him.

Robson’s mother, Melissa Altenburg, was also charged. She’s accused of not reporting the sexual assault, even though prosecutors say the victim told her several times what was happening.

Altenburg’s next court appearance for the endangering children charge is on March 5.

