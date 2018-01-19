5 adults, 3 children escape Mercer County duplex fire

Greenville firefighters say the fire was contained to the second floor and attic of the home

Greenville duplex fire
Credit: The Sharon Herald

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Eight people escaped a duplex fire in Greenville Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on Clarksville Road.

Five adults and three children were inside at the time, according to the Greenville Fire Department.

A Greenville police officer helped get the survivors to safety.

Greenville firefighters say the fire was contained to the second floor and attic.

The Red Cross is helping the two families who lived on either side of the duplex.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating.

