A warmer weekend, but what is the coldest day in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny and snow

See the video above for information on the coldest day in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There will be dry weather today with no new snow.

More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 30s Friday and then low 40s Saturday!

The risk for showers will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday. Heavier rain will move in on Monday.

