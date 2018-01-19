Agnes Ann (Prokopchow) Kolar Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Agnes Ann Kolar, 102, of Champion, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 in Mercy Health St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, under the comforting care of hospice.

Mrs. Kolar was born August 2, 1915 in Boswell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Duma Prokopchow, Sr. and came here as a child.

Ann attended Warren schools.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Of the Catholic faith, Ann was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Ann was married on September 30, 1939 to Victor Kolar and they were married for 43 years until his passing on July 11, 1982.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Ann is survived by her son, Gerald R. (Marilyn) Kolar of Champion; her sister, Elizabeth Newhard of Warren; her three grandchildren, Mark (Kristen) Kolar, Laura (Kenneth) Haynie and Matthew (Julie) Kolar and seven great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kayla, Italia, Kyle, Gianna, Justin and Grayson.

Besides her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Anthony Prokopchow.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren and again on Wednesday, January 24 from 9:20 – 9:50 a.m. in the Narthex of St. William Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial with Fr. Michael D. Balash officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24 in St. William Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions for Ann to take the form of donations to the Sharing the Light Capital Campaign at St. William Parish, 5431 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44483.

The family of Ann would like to offer thanks to Drs. James Kondolios and Ugochukwu Ozumba and the staff on the 3rd Floor of Mercy Health St. Joseph Health Center for the care that they gave to Ann and to Hospice of the Valley for the care they gave to Ann and for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.

Caring and professional arrangements for the Kolar family are under the direction of the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Kolar family.