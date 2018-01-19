Alice Marie (Sickle) Hughes Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Alice Marie (Sickle) Hughes, age 84, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, January 19, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 4, 1933 in Ravenna, Ohio the daughter of the late Wyatt and Lettie (McKenzie) Sickle.

She married Gerald W. Hughes on January 1, 1954 and they enjoyed 63 years of blessed marriage together before his passing on May 7, 2017.

Alice was a member of the Palmy Chapter, Eastern Star & the VFW Auxiliary in Ravenna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara Wilson; one brother, Raymond Sickle and two sons-in-law, Thomas Beal and Stephen Coss, Sr.

Memories of Alice will be carried on by her loving family: her three daughters Connie (Richard) Beal-Cornelius of Diamond, Colette (Ed) Westfall of Diamond and Lori Coss of Deerfield; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Alice’s wishes cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Alice will be laid to rest beside her husband, Gerald, in Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 in memory of Alice Hughes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

