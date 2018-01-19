Anthony Donofrio joins Mahoning County judge’s race

Donofrio wants to replace Judge Lou D'Apolito, who is retiring at the end of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another candidate is joining the race to replace Judge Lou D’Apolito, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Friday, Anthony Donofrio launched his campaign to be the next judge in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He gave a speech to his supporters at Overture Restaurant downtown.

Donofrio talked about his years of legal experience. He believes he can sit on the bench with honor, just as his father and brother have done.

“Our family has had 47 years of judicial experience. They’re served with integrity. They served with honesty, and you haven’t heard a word of controversy, not even a hint of controversy,” Donofrio said.

Anthony Donofrio has 27 years of legal experience, serving as an assistant county prosecutor, deputy law director and in private practice.

