August J. Petrillo Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – August J. Petrillo of Sharon, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully at 9:35 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2018, in Juniper Village. He was 93.

Mr. Petrillo was born April 4, 1924, in Farrell, a son of Nicholas and Rose (Corso) Petrillo.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School.

August served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and after passing his state board examinations, became a licensed funeral director.

August owned and operated the August Petrillo Funeral Home in Farrell for many years until his retirement in 1989.

He was a former member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon.

August was a member of the Italian Home Club, Wolf’s Club and Christopher Columbus Society, all Farrell.

An avid sports fan, he particularly enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees games.

Surviving are a daughter, Holly M. Fulford, Hermitage and a grandson, Daniel J. Fulford, Norfolk, Virginia.

Besides his parents, August was preceded in death by two brothers, John Petrillo, an identical twin and Francis Petrilo; a sister, Rosemarie Venetti and a son-in-law, Keith Fulford.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 22 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 22 in the funeral home, with the Rev. Claire Megles, Chaplin of Kindred Hospice, officiating.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.