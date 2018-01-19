Austintown crime activity: Police say drugs found after complaint about hotel guests

Thursday, Jan. 11

11:58 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave., Robert Koby, III, arrested on a warrant for a possession of fentanyl charge through the Boardman Police Department.

Saturday, Jan. 13

2:46 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Haley Taylor, 25, of Newton Falls, Richard Ostrander, Jr., 29, of Warren, and Samantha Morrow, 26, of Warren, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. Police received a complaint about screaming and loud noises coming from a hotel room at Quality Inn. Taylor apologized for yelling, saying she was arguing with a person in the neighboring room, according to a police report. Police said there were syringes and other drug items in the room, as well as crack cocaine. They said Morrow and Ostrander were also in the room and Ostrander admitted to buying $10 worth of crack earlier in the day.

Sunday, Jan. 14

6:25 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and Four Mile Run Rd., Johanan Pandone, 33, of Canfield, and Melissa Seekins, 38, of Berlin Center, arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Police said Seekins had four syringes, a pipe and other drug items inside her purse. She was additionally charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

7:38 p.m. – 1200 block of Woodhurst Dr., a pregnant woman told police she was assaulted by her intoxicated boyfriend and his mother. She declined to press charges for the assault, and the two denied that the argument had turned physical. The man was arrested after police reported finding an Oxycodone pill in his possession.

Monday, Jan. 15

9:45 p.m. – 5400 block of Seventy Six Dr., Heather Herron, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Edward Ennett, 49, of Youngstown, charged with complicity to theft and drug abuse. Police responded to T/A Travel Center on a report of a woman who stole from the store and then got into a yellow Ford Mustang. Police stopped a similar vehicle in the parking lot and said Herron and Ennett were inside with the stolen cigarettes and Fudge Rounds. Police said they were also found with drug items.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

12:00 p.m. – 1000 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., police were called to the California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus for a suspected overdose. Police said the victim, a Youngstown man, was given naloxone and taken to the hospital. Paramedics found a syringe in the bathroom, according to a police report. A social worker at the center told police the man wasn’t a registered client, he was only in the admission stage when he arrived. He was supposed to be giving a urine sample when he was found unresponsive in the bathroom, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

