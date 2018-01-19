Barrett’s bucket at the buzzer pushes Howland past Canfield



CANFIELD, OH (WKBN) – Howland junior Nathan Barrett scored 8 second half points, including a putback bucket with 1.8 seconds left to help the Tigers knock off Canfield Friday night, 55-53.

The Tigers got a team high 18 points from senior Connor Tamarkin. Howland avenges an earlier overtime loss to Canfield, and improves to 8-4 on the season.

The Cardinals were led by junior Ian McGraw, who connected on three 2nd quarter 3-pointers, and finished with 18 points. Zach Tinkey added 16 for Canfield, while Aydin Hanouser chipped in 10.