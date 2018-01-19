Claudia Hoerig to make first court appearance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman accused in the 2007 shooting death of Air Force pilot Karl Hoerig is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Court Friday at 10 a.m.

According to court records, Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker filed a motion Thursday asking for the court to deny bail or set it at $10 million dollars or more.

Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder with a firearm specification, according to court records. Records also indicate she has several aliases including Cristina Hoerig, Claudia Bolte, Cristina Sobral, Claudia Sobral and Cristina Bolte.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hoerig in April 2007. She was extradited from Brazil and taken to the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Family, friends and supporters of Karl Hoerig are expected to attend the hearing Friday. The group Justice of Karl has amassed over 3,000 members.

Claudia Hoerig is accused of shooting her husband Karl multiple times inside their 9th Street home in Newton Falls. Prosecutors say Hoerig emptied the couple’s bank accounts before fleeing to her native Brazil where she escaped prosecution for the last ten years.

In a decade-long fight, local prosecutors, lawmakers and supporters of Karl Hoerig were able to make a case to have Hoerig extradited back to the United States. According to Erin Moriarity, a CBS news correspondent for 48 Hours, this is the first time a Brazilian-born citizen has been extradited.