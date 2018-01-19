Downtown Circle owner being moved to another detention facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi, who was being held for deportation in the Geauga County Jail, has been moved to another detention facility.

Adi’s wife, Fidda Musleh, said she was informed that Adi is being moved, but she was not told where he would be going.

This comes after Congressman Tim Ryan said he was hopeful that Adi would be released soon.

WKBN was not given any information that Adi will be released from jail, or whether he will be deported soon.

Thursday evening, Ryan announced that the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security voted to request a Department of Homeland Security report on Adi’s immigration case. This means Homeland Security will research Adi’s case and eventually recommend whether he should be allowed to stay in the United States.

The Congressman is sponsoring a bill to get Adi citizenship.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years. Immigration officials determined that his marriage to a woman in 1980 was a “sham” based on a signed affidavit from the woman saying she married Adi to help him stay in the United States, according to court documents. The woman later recanted her statement.

Court records also indicate that Adi abandoned his lawful permanent residence (LPR) status, which was granted during his marriage to his first wife, by moving to Brazil with his current wife Ms.Musleh in 1988 and remaining outside the United States until they returned in 1992. Two years after their return, Ms. Musleh filed the first of three unsuccessful I-130 petitions for LPR on Adi’s behalf.

Adi has filed several appeals in the case and has been fighting deportation in the United States District Court of Appeals.