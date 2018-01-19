Duane R. Simon Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Duane R. Simon, 65, died Friday morning, January 19, 2018 at Northside Hospital.

He was born January 27, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Patricia Sauceman and returned to Hubbard in 2009 coming from California.

Mr. Simon, a 1970 graduate of Hubbard High School, he attended the Dana School of Music and served with the United States Army.

Duane was self-employed owning Simon and Simon Construction in Temecula, California for over 30 years, retiring in 2008.

He loved playing the guitar and was in the process of writing a book on how to play the guitar.

He leaves a daughter, Sarah (Chris Hafner) Zagorski of Hubbard; three sisters, Karen (Jeff) Buckley of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Jane Patricia Sauceman of Youngstown and Elaine (Michael) Finley of Dover, Ohio and five grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Owen, Landyn and Mason.

Duane was preceded in death by his mother and a grandson, Leeland.

