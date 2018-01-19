East Palestine drops to 7-7 as Toronto wins 5th straight

East Palestine will play Leetonia on Tuesday.

By Published:
East Palestine Bulldogs high school basketball

TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – Toronto wins their fifth consecutive game after handing East Palestine a 74-51 defeat tonight in Jefferson County. Eric Karaffa led the way with 19 points as Lucas Gulczynski added 11 and Nick Sninchak tallied 14 for the Red Knights.

East Palestine was paced by Dominic Posey, who scored a team-high 14 points. The Bulldogs also saw Branden Kemp (11) and Stephen Darlington (10) score in double figures.

Toronto (10-4) returns to action tomorrow when they visit Oak Glen. The Bulldogs (7-7) will host Leetonia on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s