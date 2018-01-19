East Palestine drops to 7-7 as Toronto wins 5th straight

TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – Toronto wins their fifth consecutive game after handing East Palestine a 74-51 defeat tonight in Jefferson County. Eric Karaffa led the way with 19 points as Lucas Gulczynski added 11 and Nick Sninchak tallied 14 for the Red Knights.

East Palestine was paced by Dominic Posey, who scored a team-high 14 points. The Bulldogs also saw Branden Kemp (11) and Stephen Darlington (10) score in double figures.

Toronto (10-4) returns to action tomorrow when they visit Oak Glen. The Bulldogs (7-7) will host Leetonia on Tuesday.