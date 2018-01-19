Five Below pulls dog toys after cigarettes, trash found inside them

Five Below said they are investigating the facility where the toys were produced

Sia Nyorkor Published:
- A viral video out of Texas has people talking after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they purchased from discount retailer Five Below.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A viral video out of Texas has people talking after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they purchased from discount retailer Five Below.

According to WOIO Cleveland 19, Tarah West posted a video on her Facebook page detailing the discovery.

West said when her dogs ripped the toy open, they found a cigarette butt, trash, plastic and what she describes as “random needle packaging” inside.
She says in the video that after her dogs ripped open the toys, they got sick.

West said she emailed Five Below and they told her they were in the process of removing the toys.

Cleveland 19 visited three Five Below locations to find that exact toy but didn’t see it at any of the stores. Similar toys were purchased and had only yellow stuffing inside.

In an emailed statement, Five Below said they are investigating the facility where the toys were produced and that all remaining toys have been removed from stores and distribution centers.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s