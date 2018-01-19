Five Below pulls dog toys after cigarettes, trash found inside them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A viral video out of Texas has people talking after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they purchased from discount retailer Five Below.

According to WOIO Cleveland 19, Tarah West posted a video on her Facebook page detailing the discovery.

West said when her dogs ripped the toy open, they found a cigarette butt, trash, plastic and what she describes as “random needle packaging” inside.

She says in the video that after her dogs ripped open the toys, they got sick.

West said she emailed Five Below and they told her they were in the process of removing the toys.

Cleveland 19 visited three Five Below locations to find that exact toy but didn’t see it at any of the stores. Similar toys were purchased and had only yellow stuffing inside.

In an emailed statement, Five Below said they are investigating the facility where the toys were produced and that all remaining toys have been removed from stores and distribution centers.