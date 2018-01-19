Frances (Bonnie) A. Blake Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Frances (Bonnie) A. Blake passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Blake was born September 18, 1946 in Pikeville, Kentucky, to John and Dollie Goff.

She was a secretary for the Royal China Company in Sebring in 1970 and spent the rest of her live as a waitress until she retired in 2009.

She loved spending time with her family and her dogs, Sandy and Dolly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay D. Blake in 1973 and her brother, Tracey Goff.

Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Blake of Alliance; a son, Jay Blake of North Jackson and two sisters, Martha (Art) Lewis of Diamond and Donna McKenzie of Indiana. Bonnie also leaves two grandsons, Matt Eldreth, and Greg Foust as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Knowing how much Frances loved flowers and plants, family and friends may send condolences or flowers to Jamie’s home in Alliance.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.