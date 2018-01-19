Golden was Golden; Crestview rolls

Crestview is set to matchup with Linsly tomorrow.

By Published:
Crestview Rebels High School Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview’s freshman Drake Golden tied the school record with 46 points this evening as the Rebels snapped their 7-game losing skid against Heartland Christian, 78-28. Golden also snagged 18 rebounds in the winning effort. The Rebels’ Dale McGoogan added 15 points as well.

Crestview (3-10) will face Linsly at home tomorrow night.

Heartland Christian, who just won their second game of the season on Tuesday, fell for the 10th time this season. The Lions (2-10) are set to face Bloomfield on Monday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s