Harry James McPhee Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Harry James McPhee, age 75, passed away from complications resulting from medical negligence on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Hospice House in Boardman, Ohio, where he received excellent palliative care services. Harry passed peacefully with his daughter, Dr. Michele Davidson, at his side, who cared for him around the clock during his journey. His sister and niece also provided supportive care.

Harry resided in an assisted living facility in Youngstown due to extensive strokes but was a lifetime resident of Canfield, Ohio, where he resided in his family home on Tippecanoe Road, which was built in 1919, by his great-grandfather.

Harry James was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Harold James McPhee and Mary Ruth (Blunt) McPhee.

Harry was a 1960 graduate of Canfield High School, where he excelled in sports and was a class officer. During his high school years, Harry played basketball, football and ran intra-county track. Harry was inducted into the Canfield Athletic Hall of Fame, along with his parents, brother and great-uncles, making the McPhee Family being remembered for having the most family members inducted.

Harry attended DePauw University where he earned a Bachelor’s in Education and then received a Master’s in Educational Administration from West Virginia University.

Harry was a high school history teacher in the Trumbull County School System and later at Poland High School. Harry later worked in the family business, McPhee Brothers Motors in Canfield, earning multiple awards of excellence from Ford Motor Company.

He remained in the automotive sales industry for several years sharing his expertise with other dealerships before pursuing his love of collecting. Harry had various collections and had a passion for many types of collectibles, something he actively pursued until his stroke. Harry traveled extensively attending car shows, antique and collectible shows, where he developed a network of close friends.

According to Thom Hartman, who was there at the time of his death, “Harry was known for his gentle nature, his kindness towards others, and his gift of never having an unkind word to say about anyone”. According to Joel Hartman, his nephew, “He loved his kids and grandchildren and spending time with his cousins and visiting with friends”.

Harry was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity in his college years and was active in Canfield Rotary Club, Canfield Kiwanis Club and Sigma Club. He participated in a local bowling league, coin collecting club and was a committee member for the Canfield Hall of Fame at Canfield High School. Harry attended YMCA Camp Fitch Family Camp with his family and served on various boards. Harry was a “member” of the Davidson Restaurant Breakfast Club, who met regularly for breakfast and transported Harry, even as his health declined.

Harry was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Harold and Mary Ruth (Blunt) McPhee of Canfield, Ohio; his son, Chet; a younger brother, Randy and his best friend and cousin, Dan Blunt.

He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Michele Davidson (Nathan), of Chesapeake, Virginia; four grandchildren, Hayden, Chloe, Caroline and Grant; a sister, Kathy Jo McPhee of Canfield and a niece and nephew, Callie and Joel Hartman. He leaves behind many cousins and countless lifelong friends.

He will be missed by his dear and loyal friends, Carmel Mazzocco and Jeff Krichbaum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514 or the YMCA Camp Fitch Chuck Sieman Scholarship Fund at 12600 Abels Road North, Springfield, Pennsylvania 16430.

