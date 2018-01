YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) РA two-car accident closed the Center Street bridge in Youngstown Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. The bridge has since reopened.

Investigators say a car went left of center and hit an SUV head-on. The car that went in the wrong lane was going very fast, police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but all are in stable condition.

Police are still investigating which direction each car was traveling, among other details of the accident.