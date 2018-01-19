Jury finds Champion man guilty of breaking grandson’s arm

Related Coverage Champion grandpa charged with hurting grandson back in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found a Champion man guilty of hurting his grandson.

The jury returned its verdict against Michael Tenney. He was found guilty of two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault.

Tenney was arrested last year after police said he broke his grandson’s arm during an incident in January.

The child initially told doctors that he had fallen off a couch at his grandfather’s house, according to a police report.

Doctors who examined the child said the injury wasn’t consistent with that type of injury, however. When deputies came to question the child, he told them his grandfather yanked his arm hard two times.

The boy’s mother spoke to WKBN earlier this year, saying that her son was in pain but was expected to recover.

Tenney will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom.