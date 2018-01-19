Kucinich names Akron city councilwoman as running mate

By Published:
U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, makes a point during a debate of congressional candidates at the City Club in Cleveland Monday, Feb. 20, 2012.
U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, makes a point during a debate of congressional candidates at the City Club in Cleveland Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has picked an Akron city councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor’s race.

The 71-year-old Democrat announced Tara Samples as his lieutenant governor pick at an event Friday.

Kucinich called it the honor of his life to stand beside Samples. He described her as a highly regarded community leader, volunteer and political activist.

First elected to Akron City Council in 2013, Samples is a paralegal and former court bailiff and U.S. Postal Service employee.

Kucinich faces former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill in the Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

