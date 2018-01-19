Lydia M. Simmons Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Lydia M. Simmons, 81, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, January 19, 2018 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

She was born in Zelienople, Pennsylvania on March 28 1936, to the late Charles Mathes and Lydia Josephine Davidson.

She was preceded by her stepfather, Scotty Davidson. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Herman Simmons, who died in 1980; by her longtime companion, Earl R. Edinger, who died in 1995 as well as her granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Simmons in infancy.

She is survived by five daughters; two sons, Donna J. Simmons and Marjorie (Doug) Ehrenberg, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth A. (Jay) Prestia and Linda L. (Ronald) Prestia, all of Howard City, Michigan, Elva L. (Timothy) Klingensmith of Ellwood City, Herman Simmons, Jr. of Wilmington, North Carolina and Charles E. Simmons of Marlinton, West Virginia; 20 grandchildren as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lydia enjoyed bingo, embroidering and coloring books. She also loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Beck, officiating.

Burial will follow at Wurtemburg Cemetery.

You may sign her guestbook and send your condolences online to the Simmons family at www.turnerfh.com.