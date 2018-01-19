Mary Louise Brusie Petiya Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Mary Louise Brusie Petiya, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was born December 22, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Mary Primrose Brusie.

Mary was a homemaker and an active member of Christ Our King Catholic Church which was the focal point of her life for over 50 years. She participated in the church’s soup kitchen ministry and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the 50+ Club.

Mary was also active with the Knights of Columbus Women’s Club.

She enjoyed crocheting and had a passion for playing cards, especially poker. Mary also loved playing board games with her children, grandchildren and extended family.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Marty) Hall of Howland, Ohio; two sons, Nick (Ildi) Petiya of Howland, Ohio and Jim (Dianne) Petiya of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Tawnya Miller, Shannon Giovannone, Brandon (Katie) Giovannone, Mark Petiya, Ryan Petiya, Jeramia (Sharyn) Hall and Danielle (Rich) Park and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Frank Ferry of Cortland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick Petiya, whom she married July 3, 1954; three brothers, John Brusie, James Ferry and Albert Ferry; six sisters, Rosemary Sullivan, Lucille Barr, Dorothy Barr, Evelyn Sliokaitis, Emily Starcher and Betty Marko.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 where Fr. Thomas Eisweirth will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time, two hours prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 24 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Interment will be in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.