Ohio man killed ex-wife, buried body as son watched, says prosecutor

Fahad Saeed pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man accused of strangling his ex-wife and burying her remains as their 3-year-old son watched has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Cleveland.com reports that 28-year-old Fahad Saeed pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Saeed’s ex-wife, 25-year-old Roaa Al-Dhannoon, disappeared in October 2016. Her body was found in May 2017 in a wooded area across from a Cleveland-area amusement park. Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Blaise Thomas said the couple’s child told investigators that his mother was “near the horses,” an apparent reference to the park’s carousel.

Prosecutors say Saeed drew a map to the woman’s body while he was jailed for violating a protective order. He gave the map to another inmate, who handed it over to investigators.

