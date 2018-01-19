Pro-life supporters march as lawmakers pass bill to punish doctors



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Thousands of anti-abortion protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life on Friday. Meanwhile, members of Congress were just down the road, debating whether to crack down on abortion providers.

Through songs and signs, people from across the country sent a message to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Dominique Cognetti said she traveled from Steubenville, Ohio to help be a voice for the pro-life movement.

“I hope it shows that we have that hope and we can make a change to end abortion.”

President Donald Trump was among those who addressed the crowd of all ages on the National Mall.

“That is why we march, that is why we pray, and that is why we declare that America’s future will be filled with goodness, peace, joy, dignity and life for every child of God,” he said.

The March for Life came on the same day the House of Representatives passed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” The bill would enforce a fine and up to five years in jail for doctors who fail to protect a baby born alive during a failed abortion.

Congressman Bob Goodlatte, of Virginia, supports the legislation.

“The bill also provides that the child must be immediately transported and admitted to a hospital,” he said.

But others, including Congressman David Price from North Carolina, have concerns.

“You cannot impose the government and say, ‘Because of our ideology, we are not going to let the best medical judgment be made to protect the life and health of the mother,'” Price said.

The proposed law now heads to the Senate, where debates over abortion rights will continue.

