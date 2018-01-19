Rapper Kodak Black arrested on charges of child neglect, drug possession

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested the 20-year-old rapper on Thursday

By Published:
This Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 arrest photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Fla., shows Dieuson Octave, also known as the rapper Kodak Black. Octave has been ordered held without bond on Friday, Jan 19, 20187, facing seven felony charges that include child neglect and drug possession. He is also charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Broward Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him held in jail because he was already on probation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has been ordered held without bail in Florida on seven felony charges that include child neglect and drug possession.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, on Thursday. During a hearing Friday, Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him held in jail because he was already on probation.

Jail records show Octave was booked into jail Thursday night. He’s also charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. No further details were immediately available.

A lawyer for Octave wasn’t listed on jail records.

Octave is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Florence, South Carolina, hotel room in 2016. He has been jailed several times in Broward County after violating probation.

