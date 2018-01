YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Richard Snyder, 81, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018.

Richard was born on November 5, 1936.

Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22 at the Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22 at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements handled by Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.