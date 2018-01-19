Todd J. McGuckin Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Todd J. McGuckin, 54, of East Palestine, passed away 12:50 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2018.

Todd was born June 4, 1963 in Salem, a son of the late Charles “Barney” and Virginia (Thorpe) McGuckin and had been a life-long resident of the community.

He completed the machine trade program through Columbiana County JVS and was a 1981 graduate of the East Palestine High School.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1890 where he held various offices.

Todd is survived by his wife, Vickie L. (Noel) McGuckin; two stepsons, Robert Shoulders, Jr. and Bret Lambright; his brother, Michael McGuckin and his sister, Bonnie Capan. He also leaves two grandsons, three granddaughters and one Goddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Todd was preceded in death by a nephew.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

A private burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Following Todd’s wishes, no other services will be observed.