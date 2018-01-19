Youngstown-area artist shows off portraits of local figures downtown

Chris Yambar's artwork is on display at the Soap Gallery in downtown Youngstown

Chris Yambar, Soap Gallery, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Youngstown area’s most popular artists held an open house Friday night for his one-man show at the Soap Gallery downtown.

Chris Yambar has 54 of his portraits on display, all of which are for sale — anywhere from $250 to $4,000.

His collection of local figures includes Jim Tressel, Dave Dravecky, Bernie Kosar and Jim Traficant. He also has portraits of Ed O’Neil, all four Warner Brothers, the rock band Kiss and the Monkeys.

Yambar has 4,500 portraits to his name and says this is the 103rd individual art show he’s done.

